CHARLES & KEITH Fall/Winter 2016 Campaign

Directed by Glen Luchford, CHARLES & KEITH Fall/Winter 2016 pays attention to the carefree yet curious stage of one’s youth – a period which celebrates vibrancy, freedom, impulsiveness and creativity. Taking inspiration from the notorious youth cultures of the 60’s through 90’s, the campaign crafts a story of 2 girls in an unoccupied mansion that has seen more glorious days. If blocked in your country, kindly visit: https://vimeo.com/168301770